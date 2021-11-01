EXCLUSIVE: Delnaaz Irani on taking life with positive attitude: It’s all about looking into a bright future

Life is a pretty hard game that comes with its own share of ups and down. And when life throws you a tough time, it is important to approach life with a positive attitude. This is exactly the life mantra for Delnaaz Irani who believes in having a positive approach towards life. The actress, who is currently seen in Nimrat Ahluwalia starrer Choti Sarrdaarni, feels that she is a positive person and love looking towards a bright future along with doing things she loves.

Talking about it, Delnaazz said, “I think being positive about everything is a trait that I always had. It's my personality. I take everything with a pinch of salt. Even if life is throwing something not so good at me, I take it as 'it is a phase and it's going to pass'. I generally tend to laugh it out and take all my challenges with a very positive attitude. Also, with Percy around, I get a lot of strength. He's a man who believes in giving me that strength and positivity and that's why whatever we do, be it reels or any other professional matter, or something as simple as having dinner at home, it just gives a very good feel and a positive vibe. So, when you're doing something with all your heart, you're exuberating that positivity. For me, it's all about looking forward, looking into a bright future and that's why people relate to our work”.

She also emphasised that while she has been quite active on social media, Delnaaz believes in creating content that people can resonate with. “I feel my reels work beautifully and people love them because we are all heart and they look so real. I feel if you are doing anything with your heart and soul in it, it easily connects with the audience. I give my 100% to any job that I do, be it professional or be it at home. I don't like to do anything which doesn't have my heart,” he added.