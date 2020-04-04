EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee admits she wants to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi but on THIS condition

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, will reportedly be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi

The ongoing lockdown across the country has got us to be in home quarantine and each one of us has been looking forward to stepping out of their house once the things get better. Not only aam aadmi, but the celebrities aren’t any different and they are also looking out for their source of entertainment during the lockdown along with picking up new hobbies while being at home. Amid these, Devoleena Bhattacharjee isn’t any different, who has been on quarantine post her participation in Bigg Boss 13. After all, the diva suffered a back injury on the show and was on bed rest ever since.

However, the diva is certainly looking forward to returning to work soon and is having some projects in her kitty too. Interestingly, there were reports that Devoleena will be participating in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The Saath Nibaana Saathiya actress spoke about the same during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in an Instagram Live session and stated that she would love to be a part of the adventure based show. However, she did clarify that there is a condition for her to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Devoleena stated that she will be a part of the show only if her health allows it and her doctor gives it a go ahead.

In fact, she also stated that she would like to go back to Bigg Boss 13 to complete her journey if given a chance as she still regrets leaving the show midway for her back injury. As of now, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant is enjoying spending her time at home and is busy honing her cooking skills. In fact, Devoleena also credited BB13 for once again sparking her skills in cooking following which she has been trying different dishes these days. Besides, she is also indulging in skincare routine and taking care of her beauty.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More