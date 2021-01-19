EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Bigg Boss strategy, Vikas Gupta bullying, who she thinks will win & more

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee spills the beans on her strategy inside the Bigg Boss house, who she thinks will be the finalists and much more. Watch Video

Bigg Boss 14 has been making quite a lot of headlines and there’s no denying that! Just a few hours we saw a twist where Eijaz Khan left the house and the most loved ‘Gopi Bahu’ has made her entry. The popular TV actress was a part of 13th instalment of Bigg Boss but had to leave abruptly due to health issues. With a surprising twist, she’s back in the 14th season and well prepared!

So, before going inside the house, the actress quickly had an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla where she spoke about everything that is happening inside the house and how she’s planning to put her knowledge of the show to good use. The actress is surely well aware of how the housemates are playing the game and are about to use it to her advantage!

During the chat, she also mentioned how the contestants bullied Vikas Gupta and made fun of his condition. She also spoke about how Rakhi Sawant is a power packed player and people will realise her worth once she’s in the top 5. ‘You should leave a few things on time,’ is what she said while talking about Rakhi.

Adding to the conversation, she also spoke about the strong contenders for the trophy. To find out, watch the video here:

