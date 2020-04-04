EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on comparing Shehnaaz Gill to her dog: Compared nature of seeking attention

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who sparked controversy for apparently comparing Shehnaaz Gill to her pet dog, has now cleared the air about the incident and shared her side of the story.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the actresses who prefers wearing her heart on the sleeves and speak her mind unapologetically. And while the diva loves to be her candid best, she often ends in trouble for her statements. This is what happened when she apparently compared former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill to her pet dog. This incident did grab a lot of attention and Devoleena was seen facing the ire of Shehnaaz’s fans on social media who left no stone unturned to troll her mercilessly.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram live, Devoleena got candid about the controversy and shared her side of the story. The diva asserted that her dog Angel means the world to her and is more like her daughter. And while she loves her more than anything in the world, Angel also doesn’t mind going to any extent to get Devoleena’s attention. Recalling her statement about comparing Shehnaaz to Angel, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress stated that she was talking to a friend once and Angel went on to scratch a couch there to seek attention from her. It was then that she stated, “Ye to humare gill ki Shehnaaz hai, attention ni mile to pagal ho jati hai.”

Explaining her point, Devoleena emphasised that she didn’t compare Shehnaaz with Angel. Instead, she was just talking about the activity, the nature of seeking attention. She also asserted that she can never compare anyone with Angel as she means everything to her.

Well, it goes without saying, Devoleena’s candid statements did invite brutal social media trolls and she is often targeted by Shehnaaz’s fan army with foul languages. To this, the diva asserted that while these negative comments follow her every social media platform, this negativity did affect her recently after a troll targeted her and her family in a video. Devoleena also hit back at the trolls and stated that abusive comments give a glimpse of their upbringing and it is mentally very sad. However, she did express her gratitude towards who stood by her side as and when needed.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More