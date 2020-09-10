EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on reprising Gopi: It is like continuing the brand like stars do in films

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens up on reprising her role as Gopi and if she had any apprehensions. Read.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be reprising her role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. Devoleena had shattered her Gopi image with Bigg Boss 13 and in an exclusive chat, we asked her on the comeback, if she had apprehensions about returning to the role and the typecast which generally follows. We also asked her about her lockdown period and her views on the rap song featuring Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel which went viral. Over to her.

Gopi has made a comeback. How did it feel to get back in that avatar?

I was glad. Gopi was iconic and will always remain iconic. And yes, playing your iconic role after a break and that to on demand is called opportunity.

Bahu bani Babe bani bahu... What made you return to this avatar?

Yes... being bahu on-screen is just like paying a tribute to Indian Bahus. I respect my culture. Now people know both Devoleena and Gopi bahu, so I do not see it as an issue.

Were you apprehensive given people usually get typecast?

Not at all. It is like continuing your own brand just like superstars , , do in their films respectively. It is more about entertaining the fans. As an actor, I'm always up for it.

How was your lockdown period?

It was a memorable journey. From enjoying home holidaying to exploring creativity, cooking and other arts to getting bored. It was quite a rounded times with all sort of emotions.



Your views on the rap which recently went viral?

It just happened. It was good. Before this our show was already trending a lot on TikTok and yes, the rerun telecast was getting a good feedback.

Your favourite memory of Saath Nibhana Saathiya?

There are lot from different interesting shoots to offshoot masti on set. We were a family.

