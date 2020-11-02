EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Rupal Patel’s exit from Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: I am shocked & unhappy

We reached out to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Rupal Patel's exit and she revealed that she is shocked to learn this but at the same time respects her decision.

Rupal Patel aka Kokila of Saath Nibhana 2 has quit the show after a month. The senior actress has maintained that her role was for a finite period and hence she is bidding it its timely adieu. However, fans of the show are obviously taken aback and shocked over this. The buzz is that Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi and Mohammad Nazim aka Ahem will also say goodbye to the show this month, mostly after Diwali making way for Gehna’s story to take the centerstage. We reached out to Devoleena on Rupal’s exit and she revealed that she is shocked to learn this but at the same time respects her decision.

“I am very shocked and unhappy to know this. Honestly as a viewer anf co actor, Saathiya without Koki is unimaginable. I will really miss her on sets and I really hope that she comes back. Though I am not happy, I respect her and her decision. She is senior and experience and a great personality. At the same time, I will miss the opportunity to learn more from here. The bond Gopi and Koki share onscreen and offscreen will be missed. I will miss the scenes of Gopi and Koki,” she said.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Gopi, Koki and Ahem were introduced only for a finite period so that they can introduce the new family. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 entered the top 5 slot in its first week itself. The show is focused on the life of Gehna and her journey in Desai family.

Devoleena had previously told us that she is more than happy to reprise her role as Gopi as it is a legacy which she is proud of.

