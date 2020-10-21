EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Saath Nibhana Saathiya: Glad the break didn't make audience forget us

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee tells us that she is very happy with the response they have received so far for Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee along with Rupal Patel and Mohammad Nazim are back with Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. The show premiered on October 19 amid much hype. Devoleena returns as Gopi, while Rupal reprises her role as Kokilaben yet again. While the story focuses on Gopi's love triangle with Ahem and Jaggi (double role played by Nazim), Devoleena tells us exclusively that she is very happy with the response they have received so far. She added that the anticipation of people is what is their real win.

"I'm glad that people are still so much excited about Gopi & Kokila. They are giving us the same love. We don't see any difference in the love they are pouring on us. The break hasn't let our audience forget us. They are our true pillar of support and I am just very excited about this new beginnings," Devoleena told us.

She also added that Gopi for her is an iconic character and she feels very blessed to reprise it. Earlier, she had told us that she did not have apprehensions of playing Gopi again as she feels this is like carrying forward a legacy.

"It is like continuing your own brand just like superstars , , do in their films respectively. It is more about entertaining the fans. As an actor, I'm always up for it," she said.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 airs at 9 PM on Star Plus.

