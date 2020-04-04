EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Sidharth & Shehnaaz’s relationship: Don’t force them into something

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, shared her views about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s much talked about chemistry post Bigg Boss 13.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was undoubtedly one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Be it in the house or out, she did know how to rule the headlines, especially for her straightforward and upfront opinions. Of late, the diva has been making the heads turn for her statements on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry. The diva had reportedly stated that the duo looks great as brother and sister instead of couples. While her comment is going viral, Devoleena clarified herself on it during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

In an Instagram live session, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress asserted that she sees SidNaaz as best friends and not as a couple. Explaining her point, Devoleena stated that while couples have several restrictions and obligations, this isn’t the case with BFFs or siblings and that’s how SidNaaz are. She also urged the fans not to force them into something they aren’t. Furthermore, Devoleena also emphasised that while she did get to know that Shehnaaz has admitted being in love with Sidharth, the latter hasn’t accepted it so far. However, she made a point that people should leave this to them as it’s their personal matter and shouldn’t force them into something as it might affect their friendship as well.

Earlier, Devoleena had also grabbed the headlines after she shared her views on SidNaaz’s song Bhula Dunga by Darshan Raval. While she was all praises for the Balika Vadhu star, the diva, who is known for calling spade a spade, stated that she didn’t find any chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz. However, her bold remarks did invite trouble for her and the former Bigg Boss 13 contestants came on the radar of the Shehnaaz’s fans who trolled her savagely on social media. In fact, things even went nasty and Devoleena even received offensive threats on social media following with she sought help from the Mumbai police’s cyber department. Do you agree with Devoleena? Do Sidharth and Shehnaaz look good as BFFs and not as a couple? Share your views in the comment section below.

