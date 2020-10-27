EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar on his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna in Naagin 5: Got many compliments for it

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s onscreen chemistry with co-star Surbhi Chandna in Naagin 5 has been grabbing a lot of attention from the audience.

Dheeraj Dhoopar had been juggling between his hit show Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 5 where he played the greyer shade for the first time. The actor has been on a role with back to back projects. Recently he took off for a small vacation with his wife and pet and was seen enjoying his getaway with the family. Before that, the audience had been loving his chemistry with Surbhi onscreen and were even shipping them. In a candid chat, we asked Dheeraj about his vacation, his chemistry with Surbhi and more. Excerpts below.

This little break was much needed. How has it been? Did he have any scary thoughts about pandemic?

I have been shooting for two shows at a time and it has been very hectic lately. This break was a much needed break not only from my shoot schedule but also was a much needed family get together. Due to this lockdown, we haven't been able to meet anyone and our meeting was due. Was a Funtime meeting everyone after a long time.

Did you miss work?

I always miss work when I’m off it. Feels like I have become a workaholic.

Your favourite moment from vacation?

It was fun meeting all my family after ages. We have always made it a point to meet each other regularly but pandemic had other plans. For me, the best moment was when my pet dog Oreo swam for the very first time.

Your chemistry with Surbhi Chandna was loved. How was it to step into cheel's role yet again for Naagin 5?

Yes, I received a lot of messages complimenting me on my chemistry with Surbhi. Looking forward towards more associations. Also, playing cheel is like a dream come true for me. Always wanted to play a grey shade character. Also helps me portray my versatility.

