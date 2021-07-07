EXCLUSIVE: Dilip Kumar ji was my father's favourite actor, we grew up hearing stories of him: Delnaaz Irani

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar left for the heavenly abode on Wednesday morning. Delnaaz Irani remembered him in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and shared how she grew up listening to tales about him.

A legend, an institution, a superstar, and Bollywood's tragedy king, Dilip Kumar passed away Wednesday morning at the Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, where he was admitted due to a prolonged illness. The news of his passing left everyone across the nation saddened. The entire film fraternity and his fans across the world are mourning his death and have also offered their condolences. Actress Delnaaz Irani is deeply saddened by his death and shared that she will always remember him as her father's favourite actor.

She said, "He was a great actor. The earliest memories that I have is that he was my father's favourite actor, that's how I know Dilip Kumar. My dad, who was a complete Hindi movie buff, could not look beyond two actors - Dilip Ji and Shammi Kapoor. My father loved music and he would sing really well so he loved Shammi Ji for the kind of dance that he did, and for Dilip Ji he would always say 'Dilip Kumar jevo koi paida nathi thayo.'"

"The memories that I have are distinct because while growing up we would only hear stories of Dilip ji and his movies. My father also used to ask us to watch his films like 'Mughal-E-Azam', 'Ram Aur Shyam', and a lot of other films as well," she added.

Sharing her favourite movies of the late actor, Delnaaz said, "I have seen many of his films, and loved 'Ram aur Shyam' and 'Mashaal'. I think 'Mashaal' was in the 80's when he was already a very senior actor and I loved one scene in the film which was picturised on him and Waheeda Rehman Ji. I think for years people copied that particular scene from the film."

"After watching all his films I can just say: he was like an institution in himself. May his soul rest in peace," Delnaaz concluded.

