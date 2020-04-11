EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi confirms project with Karan Patel might not happen; opens up on CLACM 2

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Divyanka Tripathi revealed if she has signed any projects, she also confirmed her project with Karan Patel which was supposed to happen might not workout.

is one of the most loved, adored and followed celebrities. She recently made her debut on the web with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala with Rajeev Khandelwal. She was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where her chemistry and camaraderie with were shipped. The show went off air in December last year after running for close to six years. The charismatic onscreen pair of Divyanka and Karan was rumoured to return for another project, probably for the web. However, Divyanka, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed that it might not happen anymore.

While speaking on her future projects, if any, Divyanaka disclosed, "As of now, I haven't signed for anything else. There was one project with Karan which I think is not happening anymore. I am sorry guys. I know a lot of people were waiting for his project of ours. I am not sure, there might a technical reason but I think it is my responsibility to inform people that it may not happen."

She also opened up on CLACM 2 and added, "Coming to Cold Lassi, its next season is supposed to come this year but I think it will be pushed further. But, I am waiting for a really good project. I won't shy away from saying that I am waiting for some challenging character to come my way. I am itching to do something different."

Divyanka is currently in a home quarantine with hubby Vivek Dahiya where the duo is cooking and working out together.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More