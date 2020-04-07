EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya REVEALS she finds the 'baby' & 'pregnancy' rumors 'awkwardly funny'
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the warmest people in the industry. The actress sure is a delight to talk to and in a LIVE chat today with Pinkvilla, Divyanka was all hearts as she took a few fan questions and revealed her quarantine routine to us. When one of the fans asked her to reveal the silliest or funniest rumour she has heard about herself, Divyanka laughed off and said that the rumours about her being pregnant or having a baby are something they (Vivek and herself) find amusing.
Divyanka also shared that right now she is having the best time chilling with Vivek Dahiya. She was also high praises for Vivek, who made his digital debut with the State of Seige, recently. Divyanka shared that she has been cooking and working out right now and has been binge-watching a lot too. She also revealed that she is looking forward to getting some exciting offers in the future.
Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.
Add new comment