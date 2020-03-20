EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya talks about the Coronavirus outbreak, spending time with Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya says, "I was working continuously during the past few months that I did not get the time to stay at home, and today, when I have gotten this opportunity, it isn't anything like I am having trouble staying home given how people are cribbing, but I am enjoying it."

The ongoing Coronavirus outbreak has all of us worrying and staying back home to avoid the spreading of the virus. People have decided to stay indoors in order to stay safe and have also been taking the necessary precautions required for the same. And talking about COVID 19, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Dahiya says, "Things weren't as bad when we headed to Bhopal during Holi, and I don't think Madhya Pradesh has recorded any case yet so people are feeling safer there. However, the scenario in Mumbai is totally different and we (Vivek Dahiya and I) stay indoors and barely go out, ordering deliveries at home only. I think we have headed out barely twice over the past couple of days and trying to maintain hygiene, including anything that is delivered home. We have also kept hand sanitizers at home for times when anyone visits (laughs), like a prasad in a temple. But, keeping our spirits high, we are all trying to keep safe and we don't want it to spread for sure. The important thing is not to create so much hue and cry that the world comes to an end but of course, just take care."

She also revealed how they have been spending time and said, "I am just doing timepass right now since Vivek is keeping busy with his interviews and yea, we are making videos as well. There was a time recently when I was unable to connect with my followers because we have been keeping busy with the process of our home, but all that we have to do right now is read books, watch movies, maybe walk on the treadmill and keep basic fitness. We are just finding activities to do during this time."

A little something she added at the end and said, "I was working continuously during the past few months that I did not get the time to stay at home, and today, when I have gotten this opportunity, it isn't anything like I am having trouble staying home given how people are cribbing, but I am enjoying it. Also, the best part is how everyone is united in this and listening to the government and there is no rebel who is going against it, something that is common otherwise."

