EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi on Karwa Chauth with Vivek Dahiya: I find this day quite romantic; Reveals plans

and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. The two looks adorable together and are always there for each other like a rock. As most couples celebrate Karwa Chauth today, we asked Divyanka her plans and how does she this festival. Divyanka shared her plans for tonight and shared that she is very excited for the day. As against many others, Divyanka tells us that she finds the festival of karwa chauth very ‘romantic.’

“I find this day quite romantic. Praying for your husband's well being and having first sip of water from his hands,” Divyanka shared. She then revealed her plans and added, “Today Vivek will take me out shopping and later we may call for food delivery...that's a modern version of Karwachauth.” Aww, we surely await to see the two celebrate the festival tonight.

Coming to Divyanka and Vivek, the couple started their own production house recently. Both Vivek and Divyanka studied filmmaking in London acquiring the theoretical knowledge needed to get things rolling.



“The idea behind setting up One Reason Films was very simple, we wanted to keep our creative juices flowing and didn’t want to get stagnant during the lockdown period. Having already studied filmmaking and with time in our hands, we saw this as an opportunity to start putting everything we know into good use," said Vivek Dahiya while Divyanka added that this is their one step up to achieve dreams.

