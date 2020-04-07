EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi reveals her beauty secrets and how she keeps fit during the quarantine period

The gorgeous actress said that she sticks to the basic toning, moisturizing and face washing to keep the skin clean.

The stunning actress went live on Instagram with Pinkvilla. The stunner who featured in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, and Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale revealed that she likes to keep her beauty routine very basic. The gorgeous actress said that she sticks to the basic toning, moisturizing and face washing to keep the skin clean. Divyanka Tripathi says that she makes sure to wash her face, after she wakes up from sleep, just in case if she is not taking a bath immediately.

The actress goes on to further add that she washes her hair alternate days to keep the scalp clean. Divyanka adds that how she does her workout at nights. The actress goes on to add that it is very crucial to keep the scalp clean or else it might lead to acne. The diva who featured alongside well-known actor Rajeev Khandelwal, in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala says that having healthy food is very important and also reveals how hubby Vivek Dahiya keeps a check on her fitness.

Divyanka Tripathi who is hopeful of doing some challenging characters in the future, says that she makes sure she works out every day, as one tends to get lazy to get out of bed to workout. The actress reveals that she is also trying to learn newer things during the quarantine period.

