EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi REVEALS if she would ever participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss

and Vivek Dahiya are currently one of the most popular and beloved couples of Indian television. The two of them are currently making the most of their quarantine period spending quality time with each other. Both Divyanka and Vivek have been sharing the titbits of their quarantine period with fans on social media. Talking about Divyanka, the actress was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where she played the iconic role of Ishita Bhalla. Divyanka also made her web show debut recently in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala and her chemistry with Rajeev Khandelwal was loved by the audience.

Many celebrities from Bollywood as well as Television have been a contestant of Colors reality show Bigg Boss. While many eagerly wait to appear on the show, Divyanka is not among those. In an exclusive live chat with Pinkvilla, Divyanka was asked if she would like to be a contestant on Bigg Boss. To this, the actress said, "I doubt. If I ever do Bigg Boss then you can guess that there is some big trouble in my life. With due respect to the makers, everyone must be really working hard. All those who go to the show, who make them but everyone has different taste buds. I also have few comfort zones in working as well as watching shows. I find Bigg Boss too stressful. The contestants as well as the people who watch look stressed out. And I can't handle all the fights that happen."

On participating in another reality show like Khatron Ke Khiladi; Divyanka said that she would totally love to do it. She always wanted to do the show but because of her slipped disc issue she is a bit scared and also she doesn't know swimming and cannot eat insects as she is a vegetarian. But would love to do it anyway.

Meanwhile, Divyanka has been keeping up on social media given the current free time everyone seems to have. The actress is making the best use of this time with her hubby Vivek.

