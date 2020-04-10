EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi REVEALS she hasn’t met Karan Patel’s daughter; Says ‘Really want to meet her’

Divyanka Tripathi, who share a great bond with hi Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel, revealed that she hasn’t met his daughter Mehr as of now.

and have been one of the most loved onscreen jodis on Indian television and their chemistry often leaves us mesmerised. The duo had shared the screen space in Ekta Kapoor’s much loved family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and went on to become millions of hearts with their sizzling equation in no time. In fact, Karan and Divyanka share a great bond off the screen as well. And while the television’s heartthrob is enjoying his journey of fatherhood these days, Divyanka was recently quizzed if she has met Karan’s daughter Mehr Patel.

To this, Divyanka revealed that although she hasn’t met Mehr yet she is looking forward to meeting her. The diva made this revelation during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram live chat. She also recalled how Karan’s father in law Abhay Bhargava called her post Mehr’s birth and was elated that his granddaughter shared her birthdate with Divyanka. “I have not met her. I really really want to meet her. We share the same birthday date. When she was born mujhe Abhay ji, Ankita Bhargava’s father, ne mujhe personally call kia and said ki “Arey waah ab to meri beti and meri granddaughter dono ab same birthday date ki hain.” He considers me to be his daughter like Ankita. So, it was beautiful,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Divyanka celebrates her birthday on December 14. Furthermore, the diva also quipped that now Karan can never get rid of this date as it is part of his life for forever.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More