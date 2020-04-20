EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi reveals she is very proud of Vivek Dahiya’s performance in State of Seige: 26/11

In an exclusive chat with Pinvilla, Divyanka Tripathi revealed her first reaction to Vivek Dahiya’s performance in State of Siege: 26/11.

If there's one web series that is garnering all the attention off late, it is the State of Siege: 26/11. The show starring , Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev, Arjan Bajwa is based on the 2008 Mumbai attacks. It is an incident that every Mumbaikar will vividly remember as it still sends chills down our spines. The Zee 5 web show has received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. From its story, director to the acting of the cast, every bit is aesthetically knit to give us an impressive watch.

While everyone has shared their opinions, in a recent EXCLUSIVE conversation with on Instagram live, we asked her about her take on Vivek's performance. And oh boy, she was extremely proud of him. An elated Divyanka said, 'Oh I loved him in the show. In fact, not only me but my father was also impressed. He is one person who gives very genuine feedback. He was from the NCC background, and I had also joined it after taking inspiration from him. Thus, the army is really close to our hearts. So, my father called up and praised Vivek for playing the character so realistically. Vivek was very eased out in his role, his body language and commands were natural.

Often actors happen to create a sort of fake image, where they show their rough and tough side while playing such a role. However, thankfully Vivek was very balanced, and I really loved it. Generally, army officers, especially NCC officers are supposed to be eased out. They are usually comfortable in their own space, so he really played the role well.'

She added, 'I was very happy with his decision. He knew that other actors have been already finalized. Since it was a small role, many would have not taken it up, as they would want more screen space. But he was very intelligent and was touched by the story.'

When asked if she had a discussion with Vivek before he signed the dotted lines for the show, Divyanka said, 'Yes, we both discuss before taking any decision. I was very happy with the concept. However, I had left the final call on him. I believe an actor's gut feeling takes him or her in the right direction. If you use too much of your brain, then there are chances of it going wrong. So, I just told him that I really liked the concept, but it is completely dependent on your gut feeling. We were initially sad as the show did not take off on the decided time. It was delayed by approximately 2 to 3 months. So, it clashed with our UK trip. We were a little disappointed, but everything went well.'

Ever since Divyanka entered the Television industry, she has always played a positive character. Fans love her in the sweet and optimistic character. Ask her if she will portray a negative character in a web series ever, she said, 'Yes, of course. If it is good enough, why not? It shouldn't be like the typical daily soap vamp. If it is a good negative character, I would definitely love to do it.'

