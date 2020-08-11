  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE; Diya Aur Baati Hum açtor Deepika Singh and Megha Chakraborty approached for Nach Baliye 10?

Nach Baliye 10 will reportedly premiere from next month. As per sources, Deepika Singh of Diya Aur Bati Hum fame and Krishna Chali London fame Megha Chakraborty have been approached with their respective partners.
August 11, 2020
It was earlier last month that it was reported that Star Plus was in talks with Dharma Productions for the dance reality show Nach Baliye. The popular dance reality show which will be in its tenth season this year will reportedly come around the same time as Bigg Boss 2020. While the discussions with the Jodis are on, we hear that Diya Aur Bati Hum and Kavach fame Deepika Singh with husband Rohit Raj Goyal have been approached for the show. Not just them, Krishna Chali London fame Megha Chakraborty has also been approached for the show. 

Sources reveal that many other celebs from the Telly world are currently in talks and if everything materialises, promos will be shot next month. The last season saw Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary take away the trophy. The show was produced by Salman Khan Productions and was in news for all the unique concept of getting exes together as well. Nach Baliye has always been about entertaining the audience with a new set of contestants, proving their dancing skills and compatibility. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bipasha Basu, David Dhawan, Vaibhavi Merchant in talks to turn judges for Nach Baliye 10?

Pinkvilla had previously learnt that Bipasha Basu, Vaibhavi Merchant and David Dhawan are in talks with the channel and production to turn judges for the dance reality show. Meanwhile, the first promo for Bigg Boss 2020 has already been released and it sees superstar Salman Khan in his element in the Panvel farmhouse where he speaks about the lockdown and how now the game will turn with BB 2020. The show premieres from September 27, if reports are to be considered.

