EXCLUSIVE: Drashti Dhami: Can't wait to be back; I think I have had my share of rest and workouts

Television's favourite was last seen in the show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka where she played the role of Nandini. The character was touted to be pretty bold for the small screens. However, Drashti managed to lure our hearts with her captivating performance. But since, then she has been away. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Drashti when is she planning to make a comeback. Drashti revealed that while she is in talks for a lot of things, nothing has worked out as yet.

Drashti shared, "There is nothing happening as such. I am waiting for something nice. It is not like I have been showered with a lot of work and I am rejecting them. It is not that. I have been getting calls, on and off but things did not work out because some stories I didn't like, or travel were not working for me. I also am waiting to be back to work now. Hoping something nice will work out. It is not like I am in a desperate situation yet. It is not like I am frustrated that I am not working but it is just that I think I am ready to be back. I have got my share of rest, workouts, being healthy, meeting friends, traveling. I am happy with that. Actually, I want to start working so that I stop shopping. (laughs)."

Meanwhile, in this quarantine period, Drashti has been staying indoors with her family and has asked fans to stay home as well.

