EXCLUSIVE: Drashti Dhami on body shaming: Why is it okay for a girl to be thin and not for a man?

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Drashti Dhami hit out at body shamers who cannot stop shaming men for being thin. Read on to know more.

, also known as Madhubala of the television world, met Pinkvilla (much before the lockdown) for a chat for our segment Cheat Meal With Stars. Drashti has always been the one to be real and calling a spade a spade. During the conversation, we told Drashti about her best friend had revealed having faced body shaming because she had thin arms. In an exclusive chat with us, Drashti revealed even she doesn't understand this concept of shaming people for being thin.

"I hate this concept that our society has. When you see a girl is thin, it is okay; but when you see a man is thin, they will suddenly ask, 'Itna patla ho gaya?' They are the same people who are extremely unhealthy. So, now what we do is before anyone can tell us how thin we have become, we counter them to make them shut. A lot of my friends earlier would tell Neeraj that he has lost weight, but I used to barge in the conversation saying it is a healthy weight loss," Drashti revealed.

About if she would practice any diet, Drashti added, "I don't follow any diet. I know even if I try, it will last for two days. I would rather just stick to home food and I think that is enough."

Drashti also spoke about her workout regime and revealed that it was husband Neeraj who pushed her towards it, and now, she has taken the charge from him.

