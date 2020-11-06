  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan told me he feels like stabbing someone when they are sleeping: Nishant Malkhani

After his eviction, Nishant Singh Malkhani has gone ahead and slammed the housemates and called Eijaz Khan a psycho; watch the exclusive video chat inside.
12802 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan told me he feels like stabbing someone when they are sleeping: Nishant MalkhaniEXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan told me he feels like stabbing someone when they are sleeping: Nishant Malkhani
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

This week, Nishant Singh Malkhani is the latest one to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14. But he wasn't thrown out of the house by the audience, but by voting from the audience. Here, he talks about how the decision to eliminate him was 'unfair' and who he thinks is responsible for the same.

Nishant also slams Jaan Sanu and calls him a snake. He regrets being friends with him and says he's Nikki Tamboli's pet dog. He also recalls an incident when Eijaz Khan told he wants to stab someone in the chest while they are sleeping. Nishant shares, "Eijaz is a complete psycho. He needs medical help. He has told me himself that there are times when he feels like taking a knife and stabbing someone when they are sleeping. All this is not normal. Initially, I felt he's doing it just for the cameras, but now it's evident that he has lost his mind."

Eijaz has been in news in the current week, after his big fight with Pavitra Punia and Kavita Kaushik. In fact, he has been heavily criticised for the way he turned his captaincy into dictatorship. Also, his aggression and behaviour have become a huge talking point on social media. A section of the audience has been criticising Eijaz for his comments and his decisions on the show. Even in tonight's episode, he makes Jaan Sanu put his hands inside the toilet comode and that has become a burning issue on Twitter. Now, with Nishant's allegations and a shocking statement against Eijaz, we wonder what the Twitterati will have to say.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nishant Singh Malkani SLAMS Jaan Sanu; Says 'He is a snake, Nikki Tamboli's pet puppy'

Watch all this and more in this explosive one on one:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz calls Jasmin 'biased' for favouring Rubina during the task; Nikki agrees with him
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz Khan orders Jaan Sanu to put his hand in the commode and WARNS him to not lock horns
EXCLUSIVE: Nishant Singh Malkani SLAMS Jaan Sanu; Says 'He is a snake, Nikki Tamboli's pet puppy'
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan talks about his financial condition; Says, ‘I had Rs 4K in my account’
Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Eijaz Khan for his behaviour in the house; Calls him a 'bully'
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Pavitra Punia screams at Eijaz Khan for betraying her; Pushes and calls him a 'girgit'
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement