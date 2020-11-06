EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan told me he feels like stabbing someone when they are sleeping: Nishant Malkhani

After his eviction, Nishant Singh Malkhani has gone ahead and slammed the housemates and called Eijaz Khan a psycho; watch the exclusive video chat inside.

This week, Nishant Singh Malkhani is the latest one to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14. But he wasn't thrown out of the house by the audience, but by voting from the audience. Here, he talks about how the decision to eliminate him was 'unfair' and who he thinks is responsible for the same.

Nishant also slams Jaan Sanu and calls him a snake. He regrets being friends with him and says he's Nikki Tamboli's pet dog. He also recalls an incident when Eijaz Khan told he wants to stab someone in the chest while they are sleeping. Nishant shares, "Eijaz is a complete psycho. He needs medical help. He has told me himself that there are times when he feels like taking a knife and stabbing someone when they are sleeping. All this is not normal. Initially, I felt he's doing it just for the cameras, but now it's evident that he has lost his mind."

Eijaz has been in news in the current week, after his big fight with Pavitra Punia and Kavita Kaushik. In fact, he has been heavily criticised for the way he turned his captaincy into dictatorship. Also, his aggression and behaviour have become a huge talking point on social media. A section of the audience has been criticising Eijaz for his comments and his decisions on the show. Even in tonight's episode, he makes Jaan Sanu put his hands inside the toilet comode and that has become a burning issue on Twitter. Now, with Nishant's allegations and a shocking statement against Eijaz, we wonder what the Twitterati will have to say.

