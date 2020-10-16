EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan's UNTOLD STORY: I screwed my life by projecting my childhood trauma on my partners

In our Untold Story, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan opens up on being mocked during difficult times, perceptions about him, sustaining multiple injuries, battling depression and failed relationships. Read.

Kkavyanjali fame Eijaz Khan is one of the most loved actors. From Television to music videos and films, the actor has tried his hand with different subjects. But his journey is not as rosy as it seems to be. Eijaz has had his own share of ups and downs and managed to rise from it. Being a dancer, the actor suffered injuries on his shoulders and worked very hard to recover from it. He was called nasty things in the process but Eijaz waded his way through all. In our Untold Story, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant opens up on being mocked during difficult times, perceptions about him, sustaining multiple injuries, battling depression and failed relationships.

About his relationships, Eijaz shared, "I have learnt many lessons during my relationships. Primarily I used to be an idiot, blamed some beautiful people who came into my life, blamed them. I have realised that how I used to project my insecurities and my childhood trauma on them, how my basic nature was to play this passive aggressive person. How I wasn't equipped for a relationship." She shared how he imposed certain patterns on his partners which left his partners confused.

"There are a few things that my comfort zone ends up in a crisis cycle. I end up having that pattern again and again and impose those patterns on them and leave my partners confused and we part ways, sometimes amicably, sometimes traumatically. But all of them are today settled. It is wrong for me to speak for them today," he added.

He opened up on how he screwed his life by hating his life. "I screwed my life, actually but the best part is I have realised how I could have repaired those relationships and the only way was to repair my relationship with myself. That has happened now and is an ongoing process. I think Iw as going through my life enjoying hating it and I have realised that I deserve to be happy. I deserve it and I will get it. I have started loving myself now," he concluded.

