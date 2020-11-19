EXCLUSIVE: Ekta Kapoor all set to visit Bigg Boss 14 house for the first time with Divyenndu

Television's Czarina Ekta Kapoor will be accompanied by Divyenndu to Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan. Read on to know more.

Celebs have always considered Bigg Boss as one of the best platforms for promotions. The reality show hosted by has been graced by many owing to the promotions of both films, television shows, and even reality series. Now, we have learned that Ekta Kapoor will soon be entering Bigg Boss 14 for the promotion of the recently released show ‘Bicchoo Ka Khel’ alongside Divyenndu. The crime thriller has received a positive response from the critics and the audience.

Though Ekta has graced the reality show sets before, this is the first time that she will be entering the Bigg Boss house. Accompanying her will be Divyenndu and both of them will be seen setting the floor on fire with their never-before-seen avatar. As has been mentioned above, they will also be promoting the runway hit that has already begun streaming from November 18, 2020, on the OTT platforms. The highly anticipated drama also features Anshul Chauhan, Zeishan Quadri, Satyajit Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Chauhan, Gagan Anand, Akanksha Thakur, and Abhinav Anand in the lead roles.

Talking about Bigg Boss 14, the new season of the reality show premiered on October 3, 2020. Numerous other celebs have already graced the sets in the past few weeks and now it’s time for the audience to gear up for watching the television’s Czarina who will be accompanied by Divyenndu. Well, it would be a thrill to watch the duo meet the contestants inside the BB house.

