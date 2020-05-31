EXCLUSIVE: Is Ekta Kapoor considering Mahek Chahal as her new Naagin in Naagin 5?

According to our sources, Mahek Chahal of Bigg Boss 5 fame is being considered to play Naagin's role in Naagin 5. Read.

That Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria headlined Naagin 4 will be meeting its conclusive end is now known to all. Ekta Kapoor confirmed the same with a video message apologising to the cast for failing them. She confessed that she didn’t spend too much time on the script this time and hence the ratings were not as expected. Ekta also announced that immediately after Naagin 4 ends, the fifth season to it will begin with a new cast. There have been a lot of speculations going the rounds in terms of who the cast would be.

Pinkvilla, however, has exclusively learnt that Mahek Chahal, has reportedly been roped in to play Ekta’s snake serpent in Naagin 5. Mahek has worked with Balaji Telefilms before as well in the show Kavach (2016). A source reveals to us that the Bigg Boss 5 runner up has definitely been approached and things are being discussed. As the channel has slashed down production costs by almost 30% for everyone, the makers are looking to cast a relatively newer face who is not too much of an expensive resource. When we reached her, she denied the news but sources maintain that she is for sure being considered.

With the lockdown now relaxed, shooting in most states will resume next week. In fact, a few production houses will be flying to Southern states to commence shooting. Film city gates are expected to open from 15th June. Nia and Vijayendra have revealed that they will be shooting the ending 4 episodes once things resume. Balaji Telefilms shooting in Naigaon will most likely resume from the second week of June. Well, this is certainly a respite for the makers. However, according to rules, the production can work with a group of crew between 30-35 people only.

Will u b my nagintine????? The update on nagin4/5! @MuktaDhond @BTL_Balaji @anitahasnandani @TanusriDasGupta @Theniasharma @jasminbhasin @ChloeJFerns @ColorsTV #MrinalJha pic.twitter.com/aL5d6tM6Cx — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) May 28, 2020

Naagin 4 received a rather lukewarm response compared to the previous three seasons. The coronavirus pandemic hence forced the makers to take the business call to avoid losses.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×