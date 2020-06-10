EXCLUSIVE: Ekta Kapoor ropes in Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna to play leads in Naagin 5?

Pinkvilla has learnt exclusively that Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan have reportedly been roped in to play the lead roles in Naagin 5. Read.

It is well-known that Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, will be filming their final episodes soon. The show was pulled off because of average ratings and Ekta Kapoor took the bait for it and said that she did not pay too much attention to the script and feels responsible for it. She also announced Naagin 5 in the same video. Ekta Kapoor's most successful fictional show Naagin is returning back with its fifth installment and trust us, it's bigger and better this time.

We hear that Ekta and her team have cast two of the most prominent and famous faces of the television industry. Sources close to the TV industry shared, "Ekta has apparently finalised Surbhi Chandna, Ishqbaaz fame and to play Naagins in the fifth season. They were looking for a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy and both these ladies enjoy a massive social media following and are extremely famous amongst the Indian audiences." Ekta's decision to cast Surbhi and Hina, the two most familiar faces of the TV industry, will definitely bring more success to the show. This news has definitely left us curious and we can't wait for the show to be launched. But, we also hear that Hina and Surbhi are yet to give their nods to it and the discussion is ongoing.

We tried reaching Ekta Kapoor's team, however, they refused to comment. Naagin is a supernatural fantasy thriller that has kept the audiences hooked to it ever since its inception. The drama series has seen four successful seasons and we are sure that the fifth season will be an even bigger success.

