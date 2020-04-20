EXCLUSIVE: Ekta Kaul REVEALS she tested thrice to confirm pregnancy: Not stressed amid lockdown but exhausted

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ekta Kaul, Mere Angne Mein actress, opens up on pregnancy, Sumeet Vyas helping her with household chores and more.

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul recently revealed that their quarantine has become extra special with them learning about Ekta's pregnancy. The couple got hitched on September 15, 2018, after dating for a couple of years. Both Sumeet and Ekta make for one beautiful couple and we cannot wait to see them embrace this new chapter in life. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Ekta if pregnancy in the times of quarantine is stressful and how is Sumeet helping her during this phase. Ekta, being her candid self, revealed that she is enjoying the phase as much and Sumeet is helping her in every day possible.

Over to her:

How are you keeping your spirits high amid lockdown? How is Sumeet helping you with chores especially now with pregnancy as the challenges for you only increase by two folds?

Well, I am reading and listening and meditating a lot these days and it’s therapeutic. Sumeet is a great help. He’s doing all the work that needs a lot of standing since I can’t stand for long. My feet swell if I stand straight for 20 mins. So, he makes sure I do a little and he handles the rest.



Sumeet in an interview said he is unhappy that he cannot pamper you so much during pregnancy... no room for mood swings as well, he said... what do you have to say?

Hahaha, luckily I had no food cravings in my pregnancy, so it’s a relief for both of us but if I feel like eating something specific, we YouTube it and try making that at home... it eases me and since it’s home-made so we are sure about the quality of the food.

And, for mood swings to happen, there is no time. By the time we finish all the household chores, we are so exhausted that we want to rest (laughs).

Pregnancy in quarantine is something you will remember for life. What has been the most challenging part with hardly any assistant from outside?

Frankly speaking, I feel pregnancy in quarantine is not stressful. It’s a little exhausting but the household chores are keeping me active and moving throughout the day.

I feel the most challenging part is yet to come once I deliver the baby because right now, I am sure that if I follow the basic hygiene and a healthy lifestyle, my baby is safe. But once the baby comes out then controlling things would be a little difficult.



Your reaction when you first got to know about pregnancy?

(Laughs) I actually couldn’t believe it only. I tested myself thrice to confirm. And then I was ecstatic.

Any plans of returning to TV? Do you miss work?

Of course, I want to work and I will come back when I feel the time is right.

Any shows you have been binge-watching?

I have been watching a lot of shows these days. I finished Fleabag, The Handmaid's Tale and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel recently.

