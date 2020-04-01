EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes gives quirky names to Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan and her Kasautii Zindagii Kay team

Erica Fernandes has some quirky names for Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan and her other co-stars from Kasautii Zindagii Kay that will surely make you go ROFL. Read on.

Erica Fernandes, who is seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been making heads turn with her amazing acting chops. However, now fans are missing to catch new episodes of the show amid the Coronavirus lockdown. So, we at Pinkvilla thought of using this time to get your beloved Erica for a quick chat with us on Instagram live. Here, the pretty face spoke everything from her quarantine plans to her future plans, she also answered ample of fan questions quite candidly.

Though Erica considers herself as an introvert, who does not mix up well with people easily, she shares a great bond with all her co-stars from KZK. Well, it also wouldn't be wrong to say that she is the notorious one among them all. Now and then, we see her posting clips for her masti from the sets, revealing her child-like cute behavior. Simply to put, if Erica is on the sets, there are going to be a lot of fun moments because the pretty actress is truly a bundle of joy and happiness.

During the live session, Erica showed her witty side, when a fan asked her to give some nicknames to her KZK team, and there she was coming out with being all quirky and sassy. When asked to give a name for Parth Saathaan and , Erica said, 'Hina is Bindass, while Parth is a Kumbkaran, he always keeps sleeping.' While she called Pooja Banerjee a Tomboy, for her Sahil Anand is a Jahil. She called Karan Singh Grover a Monkey, whereas she tagged Shubhaavi Choksey as a loudspeaker.

The actress revealed that she is a very shy reticent person in general. But on the sets, she shares a cordial and fun relationship with all as they have now become comfortable around each other. Erica also shared that most of the times people misinterpret her quiet and reserved side as having a bad attitude. She said, 'People think I have a lot of attitude but I don't. I am an introvert.'

Talking bout Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the show recently took an 8-year leap with Prerna developing hatred towards Anurag for betraying her trust. The change in track also brought back Mr. Bajaj in #AnuPre's life. So, now the love saga has more or less turned into a revenge drama with Komolika plotting her evil plans.

