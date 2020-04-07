EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes: Instead of makeup videos, decided to highlight issues of importance in this crisis

Erica Fernandes opens up on why she feels the need to make IG videos on sanitization in this time of global crisis. Read on to know more.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes has been enjoying her time at home during quarantine by cooking, doodling and of course, sharing important tips to stay safe in this time of Coronavirus pandemic. During our exclusive LIVE session, we had asked her why is she not posting videos on YouTube. To this, Erica had replied that she wants to educate people and encourage them to practice sanitization properly during this pandemic and not put up videos that are of least importance currently.

Erica has been actively making videos on IG to educate people on things like how to wash and sanitize your hands correctly to maintain good hygiene, how to sanitize essential items after bringing them home and so on. About the same, she said, "In uncertain times like these, the best thing people can do for themselves is to first educate themselves and others around them about how to effectively deal with the situation at hand. So I too felt that I should do my bit to help people with being informative about what can be done to prevent a virus of this stature."

She continued, "And for me, watching a way of doing something correctly rather than just reading about it has always worked well! Hence, I decided to highlight selective topics through social media videos, which are in the need of the hour! So I picked up important aspects like washing hands in the right manner, the kind of food to be eaten in these times, how to sanitize essential items after bringing them into the house and showcased them in my own way through these videos in the hope of enlightening people about how seriously this phase has to be taken."

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

