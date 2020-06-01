EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi rerun: Feels nostalgic as it is back on fan demand

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes gets talking about the return of the show and she is elated about how the fans have managed to bring it back once again. Read on to know what did she have to say.

Indian television has recently been loaded with some of the best and iconic reruns of shows, which the audiences have been welcoming back with lots of love. One such show that fans have been eagerly waiting to return to the screens is none other than Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The show goes on air today and we bet fans can't keep calm to witness the magic on screen, all over again.

Talking about the show's return, Erica told us,"It's a great feeling to have the show back on air after 4 years! 4 years ago we went on air, it was a leap year and the show is going to be airing again in a leap year. It just reminds me of how when the show started and we received so much love from everyone and then, when it had to, unfortunately, go off air, how the fans of the show got together became one and made sure the show came back on air by asking the channel to get the show back through various means. And this is just a sense of nostalgia because once again on public/fan demand, the show is coming back on-air now. It's such a great feeling to have been a part of such a beautiful show and especially debuting with it."

We also spoke to Shaheer aka Dev, and asked what does he think made their pair on-screen special, the actor told us, "Erica is an amazing actor. She fit the character so well and did a very good job. It is half the job done for me when I have a good co-star and she was phenomenal. It was all so effortless that it looked natural. People connected with it so much and we would improvise a lot. If you are in the character and know the exact graph, you would always end up giving more. In other shows sometimes, you have to create that, but in Kuch Rang, it was very raw and natural."

Credits :Pinkvilla

