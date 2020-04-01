EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes OPENS UP about her bond with Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Erica Fernandes spoke about her bond with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-stars Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar

Erica Fernandes is one of the most sought after actresses in the Indian Television industry, and there's no doubt about the fact. She is currently seen as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan and Karan Singh Grover. While she has won many hearts in KZK, we cannot forget that the beauty stepped into as the Telly world with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi back in 2016. She was paired opposite as Shaheer Sheikh and viewers loved their on-screen chemistry.

Amidst this Coronavirus lockdown, we at Pinkvilla got into a fun chat with Erica on Instagram Live to know how she is spending her quarantine, about her show and more. Erica very frankly answered all the fan questions and showed us a never-seen-before avatar of herself. During the chit-chat session, one of the users asked Erica about her bond with her former co-star and good friend Shaheer Sheikh. To which the diva replied, 'Well, we haven't been able to keep in touch so often. He is busy with his own show and I'm busy with my work. But, we do bump into each other parties and social events. So, more or less, we manage to catch up and share some moments together.'

Further, Erica also went on to reveal her bond with her former onscreen mother-in-law from KRPKAB Supriya Pilgaonkar. She revealed, 'Every year I make it a point to remind Shaheer and Chestha (Bhagat) about maa's birthday. They expect a call every year at least once before maa's birthday, where I tell them that it is her birthday tomorrow. Then, we all end up going to her place and celebrating the special day. It is like an annual social event for all of us.'

Apart from this we also asked Erica if she's going to be part of the third season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, as rumours are rife that she show will kick-start soon. She replied, 'Well, I don't know. I'm not quite sure, but I heard that they are coming up with season three. I don't know if it is true or not. Also, I haven't been asked to be a part of the show. I'm doing already doing KZK now, so I can't really say anything.'

Well, if KRPKAB season 3 comes out, would you want your original Dev and Sonakshi aka Shaheer and Erica reprise their roles again? Also, who's chemistry do you find better, Parth-Erica or Shaheer-Erica? Let us know in the comment section below.

