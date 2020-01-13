EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes OPENS UP about her engagement rumours: It was a general post about my personal life

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes has finally opened up and clarified about her recent engagement rumours. Here's what she said.

Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved actress' in the Indian Television. She is currently seen making heads turn as 'Prerna' in Ekta Kappor's popular show Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. However, she bagged headlines recently when she shared a post on her Instagram handle. Though the gorgeous diva enjoys a massive fan following, she keeps her personal life under wraps and has kept in away from the paps. So, when a private person like Erica, decided to take an off route and share a glimpse from her personal life, it took the internet by storm.

Erica shared an adorable picture recently on Instagram, wherein she is seen flaunting a ring on her finger along with a love-filled caption. Well, as soon as Erica posted this photo, it went spread like wildfire. Everyone was taken aback by the surprise and started making various speculations. While some thought she has found the love of her life, others went up to speculating that she is trying to make an indirect announcement exchanging engagement rings. While everyone has their own theories about the post, Erica now herself has come out to clear the air.

Squashing all the rumours and baseless speculations, Erica opined, "When I put up the post, I didn't think too much as honestly this was just a general post about my personal life and space. A lot of people think I am very secretive in certain aspects, but that is not true, as I prefer being more private about my personal life. So today I just thought of opening up a bit more to people so that they can know a little more information about my own space, but again not too much! So for now this small sneak peak is more than enough from my side."

However, as per a source, Erica does have someone special in her life. And if you're thinking it is someone you know, you're wrong as Erica's mystery man is not from the industry. Also, if you're thinking you'll get to know the name soon that will not really happen. So, let us wait till our beloved Erica finally decides to disclose the lucky man in front of us and help us meet him. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

