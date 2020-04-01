EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes reveals Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget is one of her favourites

Erica Fernandes reveals that Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer Winget is one of her favourite actresses on television.

Erica Fernandes is definitely one of everyone's favourites right now and she has been doing a fair job with the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show also co-stars Parth Samthaan in the lead role and has been garnering decent numbers. The show is a reboot of sorts of the iconic show that the first season has been and it starrer Shweta Tiwari along with Cezanne Khan and . Even today, the fans are enjoying the Ekta Kapoor show just as much.

Today, in a live session with PINKVILLA, the actress got candid about her work, keeping the balance with her personal life, her show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, her bond with co-stars on the show, and a lot of other things. During the conversation with her, we also asked her who is her favourite television actress and she named Beyhadh 2 actress along with her own self. She also revealed how and are her favourites as well.

Meanwhile, when quizzed about which character was difficult between Sonakshi from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she quipped, "Every role has its own essences. Prerna has more layers more scope to perform. Perform different shades."

Credits :Pinkvilla

