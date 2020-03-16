EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes on shoots being stalled due to Coronavirus outbreak: Glad this action is taken

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes said, "I am glad this action has been taken because actors usually do not have the luxury of taking offs or leaving early when sick."

Coronavirus has everyone taking additional measures to stay safe and stay home. With the cases in India being on a rise, it is the need of the hour to stay indoors and avoid large gatherings. And in the wake of the same, a decision has been taken to shutdown the shooting for all mediums until the end of this month and well, it does come in as a first of many, and is being hailed by many.

Talking about it, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes says, "This is not a forced holiday but its rather a safety measure. And ofcourse when people out there are working day in and day out to entertain the masses, the first concern is their own health. So this break is more for us taking care of ourselves and getting our health back on track. I am glad this action has been taken because actors usually do not have the luxury of taking offs or leaving early when sick and there are no weekend, offs or public holidays taken into consideration, so this move is more of a necessity for us."

Well, Erica has definitely addedan additional take on it, one that not many are talking about and while this decision comes with the agenda to keep in mind everyone's safety, it does also, give the actors and everyone in the industry, the much needed break.

