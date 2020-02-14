EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes on Valentine’s Day: I feel that one should not restrict it to just their partner

Erica Fernandes, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, reveals her thoughts about Valentine’s Day. Read on.

In this new age and day of love, celebrating Valentine's day has become quite a big affair especially for those in their mid-twenties and thirties, who are looking at this day to go all out and express their love for their partners. However, Kasauti Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes doesn't feel the same way about celebrating Valentine’s Day. The actress in fact feels that days such as these should not only be restricted to showing one's love for just their partner but should actually be extended to anybody they love, including parents, siblings, friends or even one's pet!

Speaking about her perception of love on Valentine's day, Erica shares, "I know that Valentine's day has always been about expressing your love for your partner. But I feel that one should not restrict Valentine's Day to just their partner or companion, as it can be celebrated with maybe your parents, siblings, close friends, and even your pets for that matter!

"The day is about celebrating the occasion of love, so it can be spent with just about anybody you love. According to me, the day is definitely special, but again it shouldn't be the only day to show your love for somebody as if you love that person you should let them know that every single day of the year".

