EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes on whether she will resume shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay: I am in a BIG dilemma

Erica Fernandes is amongst the first celebrities to admit that she is scared of resuming shoot for her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In an exclusive video chat with us, Erica shared her concerns and admitted that she is not "ashamed or embarrassed to admit that I am scared of shooting." She also reiterated that how can one shoot and bring out the chemistry while following social distancing norms. "I have been following a couple of updates, the news and debates on this topic, when I got to know that they have given permissions, I was a little surprised that they gave permissions this soon," she shared.

She continued, "I know there will be around 35% crew because that is the minimum unit strength we could shoot with, but it is surprising because we haven't peaked yet. There are high chances, numbers are definitely going to rise. You don't know who has what, you are with your mask, but you are still out there not knowing who has what symptoms. We, as actors, have to do the exact same thing without masks. Isn't that risky? Having that in mind, it is really scary to put our lives in that condition. We are not certain, we don't know how we will work. We are going to cry in scenes, constant touch-ups, touching our face, constantly in an environment that is very intimate, so the entire thought of it only scared me."

"I am not embarrassed or ashamed of accepting the whole fact that I am scared of this situation," she exclaimed.

She also raised concerns about how with the monsoon in place, things only get tricky. "What about, one spot dada, god forbids, ends up getting exposed to the virus, then we are all at risk. So, right now is not the time, according to me. Secondly, we are entering the monsoon. You cannot be in social distancing while acting. That chemistry comes in a scene when you are standing in proximity, it is not easy. It is not easy for us to shoot in these circumstances."

Is she then going to shoot or things are on hold currently? "I am not sure, they said they are going to resume but I don't know when. I am really not keen because of these reasons. I know everyone wants entertainment but right now we need to be safe. We have to be cautious right now," she reiterated.

Erica also explained how she understands that there are actors who don't have an option to shoot or not but she feels it is a collective responsibility to ensure life comes first. "There are two sides to it- one where you say that you don't want to shoot. On another side you haven't shot for so many months, how long is it going to be like that? Everyone has spoken about the labourers and daily wage workers but no one has spoken about these actors who have left their home town and are entertaining people. Even they have to pay their rents, they have no money. Not everyone gets a lead role, people have to play other characters too and they don't work daily, who will bear their expense? They have to work daily. There are so many actors out there who have to work, they don't have any option."

When told Kasautii won't work without Prerna and because she is shouldering the show, is she in a dilemma? "I am in a big big dilemma," she admitted.

