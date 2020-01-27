EXCLUSIVE: Forever dosti for Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi; former on friendship and his idea of love

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mohsin Khan of YRKKH fame opens up on how his friendship with co star Shivangi Joshi has helped them improve as professionals, his idea of love and friendship and more.

Television's most loved onscreen couple of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi continues to receive love in abundance. Their fan following is unprecedented and there is absolutely no doubt about it. Their pairing has been loved so much that it even sparked rumours about their relationship since the time the duo started working together. However, both of them have always maintained that they are 'just friends', but the rumours refused to die down. Blame it on the organic chemistry shared by the dynamic duo.

However, now with this rumour being busted, all of the former’s female fans can finally let out a sigh of relief. While both the actors share a wonderful rapport with their respective families and with each other, that's about it. About that, Mohsin excitedly stated, "Our entire team of YRKKH are a house on fire on sets. The sheer respect and admiration we, especially Shivangi and I, have for each other's work help in better understanding, with great support from the team. It is this friendship and bond which motivates us to give our best each day. With over 1000 episodes now, I genuinely believe it is this team effort which has helped us stay on top."

(ALSO READ: PHOTO: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan's fun banter with an auto driver will leave you in splits)

In a most honest confession on love and relationships, Mohsin told Pinkvilla exclusively, “If I ever date a girl, I want it to be the forever-kind. I am very romantic that way. Someday, when I finally get married, no one will be more excited than my Ammi. So if any girl is up for the challenge of dating me my Ammi must approve.”

Khan also added, “I have always been a shy kid right from my school days. I was very introverted. However, after I started working as an actor, I have changed a bit. We have a school reunion coming up and I can’t wait to meet all my teachers and old friends who knew me as the shy, quiet and disciplined child.”

Well, with Valentine's Day around the corner, fans can surely gear up for the heartthrob!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More