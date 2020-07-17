EXCLUSIVE: Former Splitsvilla contestant Varun Sood, Sidhant Gupta approached for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5?
That Naagin 4 will be ending soon making way for Naagin 5 is already known. Since the announcement, many names have popped in to lead the show. While Surbhi Chandna is someone Ekta Kapoor is really keen to rope in for the drama, we now hear that former Splitsvilla 9 runner up Varun Sood, who has been in the news over his feud with producer Vikas Guppta, has been approached for the supernatural drama.
A source revealed that apart from the former Roadies contestant, Sidhanth Gupta of Tashan-E-Ishq fame has also been approached for the lead role in the franchise. However, nothing is confirmed as yet. We reached out to Varun and Sidhant for the comment but are yet to hear from them. Meanwhile, according to the buzz, Hina Khan too has been approached to do a cameo in the show.
Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Vijayendra Kumeria, Anita Hassanandani among others in the lead roles. The show premiered in December last year.