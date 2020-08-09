  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Gauahar Khan finds love in Zaid Darbar again? The actress reacts

A source reveals that Gauahar Khan has found love again in social media influencer Zaid Darbar. This is how the actress reacted.
33976 reads Mumbai Updated: August 9, 2020 11:47 am
EXCLUSIVE: Gauahar Khan finds love in Zaid Darbar again? The actress reactsEXCLUSIVE: Gauahar Khan finds love in Zaid Darbar again? The actress reacts

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is pretty active on social media and in a good news we hear that the actress has found love again in a social media influencer Zaid Darbar. While Zaid has been sharing some pics with Gauahar, the actress hasn't. A source revealed, "Both Gauahar and Zaid have been spending a lot of time together and their families have even bonded. The two are determined to take it slow. Zaid is reportedly 6 years younger to Gauahar."

Zaid even shared a picture on social media with Gauahar and captioned it, "Her soul is sweet." The family members have dropped in some sweet comments on the post. We reached out to Gauahar to know if the reports are true. The actress reacted and asked, 'Can't two people be friends?' Well, looks like the duo is currently going to be tight lipped about this brewing camaraderie. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zaid Darbar (@zaid_darbar) on

Also Read: Gauhar Khan says she tries to rediscover herself every time she on a set

Previously, Gauahar dated Kushal Tandon. They fell in love during their stay in the Bigg Boss 7 house. However, shortly things between them turned sour and they parted ways. Today, they share a rather cordial bond. Meanwhile, Gauahar has been a part of several movies including Ishqzaade, Begum Jaan among others. The actress has been keeping busy with her dance videos and keeping fans entertained.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement