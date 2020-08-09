EXCLUSIVE: Gauahar Khan finds love in Zaid Darbar again? The actress reacts

A source reveals that Gauahar Khan has found love again in social media influencer Zaid Darbar. This is how the actress reacted.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is pretty active on social media and in a good news we hear that the actress has found love again in a social media influencer Zaid Darbar. While Zaid has been sharing some pics with Gauahar, the actress hasn't. A source revealed, "Both Gauahar and Zaid have been spending a lot of time together and their families have even bonded. The two are determined to take it slow. Zaid is reportedly 6 years younger to Gauahar."

Zaid even shared a picture on social media with Gauahar and captioned it, "Her soul is sweet." The family members have dropped in some sweet comments on the post. We reached out to Gauahar to know if the reports are true. The actress reacted and asked, 'Can't two people be friends?' Well, looks like the duo is currently going to be tight lipped about this brewing camaraderie.

Previously, Gauahar dated . They fell in love during their stay in the Bigg Boss 7 house. However, shortly things between them turned sour and they parted ways. Today, they share a rather cordial bond. Meanwhile, Gauahar has been a part of several movies including Ishqzaade, Begum Jaan among others. The actress has been keeping busy with her dance videos and keeping fans entertained.

