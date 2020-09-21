EXCLUSIVE: Gauahar Khan reveals her schedule during lockdown and it's about fitness, fun, family time; Watch

Mouni Roy, who is making the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Zaid Darbar these days, takes us through her daily schedule and reveals how she kept herself busy during the lockdown.

Gauahar Khan, who won millions of hearts post her stint in Bigg Boss 7, has been managed to be in the news for one or the other reason. Be it her style statements, her unabashedly herself attitude, fitness regime or love life, everything about Gauahar manages to make the headlines. While the nation came to a standstill during the COVID 19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, the former BB7 winner managed to keep her fans intrigued with her sizzling Instagram posts.

While Gauahar enjoys a decent fan following, fans are always keen to know how the diva has been spending her time during the lockdown. So, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Gauahar revealed her entire schedule of the day and it is all about fun, fitness and fun time. The diva begins her day on a non-shooting day 8:30-9 am and needs her healthy breakfast within ten minutes of waking up. It is followed by spending time with her mother following which she leaves the house by 11 am, be it for grocery shopping or meetings. The first half of the day is incomplete without a workout. The next half is all about fun, be it playing games with her house help and mother or chilling with her friends. Besides, just like every millennial, Gauahar’s lockdown day also includes some binge watching on OTT platforms.

Clearly, Gauahar has been enjoying her time off the work during the lockdown. Meanwhile, the actress has been making the headlines for her love life as well. It is reported that Gauahar is dating Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar and the couple is likely to tie the knot soon.

