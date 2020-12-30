EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Gulati tests positive for COVID 19

Gautam Gulati, who was last seen in the song Besharam Bewaffa, is currently in London and has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The COVID 19 pandemic refuses to die down anytime soon. In fact, it has not just affected the commoners but it has also affected the celebs as well. So far, several celebs have been battled the deadly disease after testing positive for COVID 19. And now the recent one to join the list is Gautam Gulati. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor, who is currently in London, has been tested positive for the widespread virus. The news has come might come as a shocker for his massive fan following and everyone is quite concerned about his health.

Interestingly, Gautam had recently made headlines after he was seen in B Praak’s song Besharam Bewaffa with Divya Khosla Kumar and Siddharth Gupta. The song went on to be a chartbuster and raked in rave views from the audience. Besides, Gautam’s chemistry with Divya had also won him a lot of appreciation. In fact, given the stupendous response to the song, Gautam, had earlier told Pinkvilla, that he has been overwhelmed with the adulation coming his way and he was confident about the success of Besharam Bewaffa which has been penned by Jaani.

Talking about Gautam’s upcoming project, the handsome actor will soon be making his big Bollywood debut with starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and he is quite excited about the same. In fact, the Bigg Boss 8 winner has been heaping praises for the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star and stated that working with Salman has been a dream come true moment for him. “It is an amazing experience working with Salman Sir. He is very humble and sweet. He is someone with whom I always wanted to work with,” Gautam had added.

We wish Gautam Gulati a speedy recovery.

Credits :Pinkvilla

