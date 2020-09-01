EXCLUSIVE: Gia Manek aka original Gopi Bahu on Saath Nibhana Saathiya's viral video: I was surprised & smiled

With Saath Nibhana Saathiya's viral rap 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' becoming a top trend, we asked original Gopi Bahu aka Gia Manek her reaction on the video and memes, and here's what she said.

Gia Manek became a household name as Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhana Saathiya. With her cute looks, innocence, and acting prowess, Gia made a special place in the hearts of the audience. While she was replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee later on, she is still fondly remembered as Gopi Bahu by many. Recently, social media buzzed with Saath Nibhana Saathiya memes featuring Rucha Hasabnis (Rashi) and Gia Manek (Gopi Bahu) and Rupal Patel (Kokilaben). The meme fest started after a hilarious musical rap video by Yashraj Mukhate caught everyone's attention.

With the rap, Kolikaben's dialogue 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' dialogue became a huge hit, and many started solving the mystery on social media. Not only netizens but many celebrities from the Telly world and Bollywood also went gaga over Saath Nibhana Saathiya's hilarious rap song, and it became the center of attraction. With so much noise about it on the internet, we at Pinkvilla got in touch with Gia Manek aka the original Gopi Bahu to know her reaction on the same.

Revealing her first reaction to the viral video, Gia shared, 'I was surprised, taken aback, and smiled for the same. I never thought something like this could be done with a dramatic scene. Further, when asked how she feels when people still relate to her as Gopi, Gia said, 'I have always let my work speak for me. So, I am grateful I got an opportunity to be a part of an iconic show, play an iconic role, and did justice to the same.

Take a look at Gia's post on Saath Nibhana Saathiya's viral rap:

Meanwhile, makers of the show are soon going to enthrall fans with Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. The first teaser of the same was dropped in yesterday with Devoleena returning as Gopi.

