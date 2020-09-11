EXCLUSIVE: With good TRPs, Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan's Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka gets extension?

Gul Khan's show Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka starring Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan will most likely get an extension. Read.

Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma's Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is one show which has performed exceptionally well right from the beginning. The show started as a finite series but went on to get a number of extensions because of the show's good TRP. Post lockdown, however, a dip in TRP had got everyone to wonder if the channel will pull off the plug for the show. Producer Gul Khan in an interview with us had even hinted that the future of the show depends on the TRP.

Now, we have learnt that with decent TRPs garnered by the show, the channel is mulling over giving another extension to the show. A source informed, "The show has picked up well in the last two weeks and with the onset of IPL next week, the channel is thinking about extending the show's life at least till December. Earlier, talks were on about shifting the time slot for the show or entirely pulling it off but looks like now the show is here to stay. To face the pressure from IPL, the channel is also strategising over letting the popular shows stay as new shows usually succumb under the pressure."

Well, YJHJK has been high on VFX as well and Vikram and Aditi's pairing is loved by all. Rumours of it going off air were there since the beginning but the show has survived it all and is till going strong.

