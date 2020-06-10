EXCLUSIVE: Guess Who? This actor's casualness regarding COVID 19 situation has left cast worried

Can you guess the actor in question? His casualness has left the entire cast worried. Guess Who?

That shoot for television shows will be resuming in the next week is well known. Producers have already geared themselves up for the same and the sanitization process is already in place. Amid this collective chaos, a little birdie revealed to us that this actor of a popular show has left his cast a little bewildered and worried with his casual attitude towards the ongoing COVD-19 pandemic.

As we are all aware that it has been advised to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid any physical contact during this time of uncertainty. Given that the popular actor has been travelling a lot despite the lockdown and is apparently very lenient with his approach towards the entire guidelines, the cast members are a little apprehensive of beginning shoots because they aren't too sure of him following the guidelines and protocol on sets. This has left them in a dilemma.

Whenever advised to be a little serious about this entire situation, the actor is believed to have shrugged it off nonchalantly. This has definitely left everyone worried including the production house, who are figuring a way out. Can you guess who the actor in question is? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×