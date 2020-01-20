EXCLUSIVE: Guess Who? A TV actor loses out on work in a show because of her former angry TV producer

Here's yet another gossip of a Television actress losing out on work because of her former angry Television producer. Read on.

The entertainment industry is full of surprises with the friends-turned-foes and vice versa not being a new thing. We have seen cases of actors sharing a great camaraderie with their fellow producers but what happens when their friendship falls out? Well, here's juicy gossip for you about one such fallout. This television producer, known for family dramas, shared a great bond with one of the actresses, who was launched in one of their previous primetime shows.

The actress in question had to leave her show due to personal reasons which led to a rift between the producer and the actress. While the actress is oblivious to the tension, the producer apparently got her dropped from one of the leading shows by talking to the fellow producer group. Acting upon the request, the other producer roped in another actress for the role in a newly launched show.

Can you guess the producer and actress in question?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More