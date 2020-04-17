EXCLUSIVE: Debina Bonnerjee reveals birthday plans with Gurmeet Choudhary and friends

Debina Bonnerjee's husband Gurmeet Choudhary and friends have quite an interesting plan for the actress on her birthday amid the ongoing lockdown. Here's what we know.

The Coronavirus lockdown has played spoilsport for all the plans we had for ourselves and while there happens to be very little we can do about it, everyone has been trying to come up with creative ways to make specials days special. And one of the most special days for anyone is one's birthday. However, we all know how no one can head out to celebrate, and so, actress Debina Bonnerjee's near and dear ones have planned something special for her.

Actress Debina Bonnerjee is all set to turn a year older on April 18. Ringing in her birthday in a very different style this year due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, Debina will be celebrating her special day in the sweetest and simplest way possible. Husband Gurmeet Choudhary along with her friends have planned a unique birthday celebration for the actress this time around. Debina told us how all her friends will be baking a cake for her at their own homes while Gurmeet too, will be baking a cake for her and they will all cut it together. In fact, Debina also revealed that Gurmeet has done a cake trial already, and it is going to be a heart-shaped homemade cake from Gurmeet this year.

Meanwhile, both Debina and Gurmeet have been spending their time at home creatively, with Debina working on her lifestyle videos for her YouTube channel. In fact, it was rather recently that the duo also shared a dancing video and as it turns out, the two feel that it is the best form of fitness after all.

