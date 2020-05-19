EXCLUSIVE: Gurmeet Choudhary REVEALS his role in Geet Hui Sabse Parayi earned him debut Bollywood film

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Gurmeet Choudhary spoke at length about his most popular character Maan Singh Khurana from Geet Hui Sabse Parayi and how it became his ticket to Bollywood. Read on.

Gurmeet Choudhary has always managed to impress everyone with acting skills and straightforwardness. He is one of the few, who has wowed the audience on the small as well as the big screen. However, everything has not been easy for him though. While he may have played several characters onscreen, one that still stays fresh with the audience is that of Maan Singh Khurana from Geet: Hui Sabse Parayi. He was paired opposite on the show.

His character was a mix of a romantic guy with a bad boy image. Fans loved Gurmeet's portrayal and his chemistry with Drashti. The show is now being re-telecast on TV amid the Coronavirus lockdown. We, at Pinkvilla, got in touch with Gurmeet how he managed transitioned from doing a mythological show to a daily soap drama. He shared, 'Geet was a completely different show from me. From playing Ram previously to essaying Maan Singh, it was a different experience altogether. I'm not like Maan Singh in real life, it wasn't me. It was tough as an actor to understand the character's emotions and then make the viewers feel the same. If simply I had to put it, people saw a different Gurmeet on the show. I'm proud that I experimented, I tried justifying the character and did it quite successfully. It's a happy feeling that the show now has a cult status.'

The actor feels that it's his role from Geet that made him a star and earned him the reputation that he has today. He said, 'I think somewhere I turned into a hero with the show. It gave me the footing that I have today. It's through that very character that I graduated from TV to Bollywood. I had proved myself as an actor with the show. Be it action, romance, or dance, I displayed all my talents.'

The handsome hunk went on to reveal that it was because of Geet that he got his big-ticket to Bollywood. Yes, Geet earned him his debut movie Khamoshiyan, which released in 2015. He stated, Mukesh Bhatt's wife had seen my performance in Geet, and that is when she had decided to launch me in Bollywood. So, the credit of getting launched with such a big banner, and being recognized by people goes to my character in Geet.' He also feels that the blend of an angry romantic hero works well, and that is why he got the opportunity to show his skills on the big screen.

