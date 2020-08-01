EXCLUSIVE: Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Khatron Ke Khiladi special edition, facing rejections as songwriter, lockdown

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India edition, writing songs, and the rejections he faced earlier. Read.

After the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, a special edition featuring , Karan Wahi, Jay Bhanushali, Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, , Aly Goni, Haarsh Limbachiyaa among others will be aired starting today. This special edition is being shot in Mumbai's Film City, happening for the first time in the history of the show. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Haarsh Limbachiyaa on the new season, writing songs, and the rejections he faced earlier. Over to him:

While there had been uncertainty in terms of work in the last 3-4 months, you and Bharti had been entertaining the audience...and now Khatron...

After Khatron Ke Khiladi, I think I will take a voluntary sabbatical of two months because I did not get any rest even during the lockdown. Even during the lockdown, we were busy as we were doing a show, it was a great relief. Thankfully, our lockdown was good.

But somewhere did you feel a little scared resuming shoots on sets?

The production is taking all the precautions available. We did not meet anyone so much. We were to use our masks throughout. We were stress-free mentally because we had taken all precautions. No stranger was allowed on sets. Of course, thoda darr toh tha hi. Definitely. But for long will we be scared of COVID 19? WE are gargling, taking vitamin C, following protocols and just leaving everything to God.



Given that this season is Made in India, what is the level of stunts expected?

The stunt level is going to be of the international level. Initially, even I thought that Indian crew hoga toh maybe the stunt might be a little easy but on the first day itself I have learnt that it is of the same level or maybe higher.

We have often heard of the creative block a writer faces. Did you experience anything similar in the last few months especially with the stress around us?

I have been writing comedy for so many years, hence I don't face creative block in this. But when I try something new, then of course, there is a creative block. When we were recently doing Hum Tum Aur Quarantine, that time I faced a bit of block because we had to do everything.

But you did write a melancholic song Shikhayat, featuring Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary...

I write serious songs only. I had actually started my writing career with lyrics. When I did not get work post that, I started writing for TV. But songs I mostly write for myself. I had written the title track for Malang as well which did very well. I don't write songs for money alone, I write only when I am creatively satisfied.

That time it was difficult, faced a lot of rejections but if that wouldn't have happened, I wouldn't have been where I am Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Did you face any rejections as a songwriter before you turned to TV?

When I had started, I did not know much about the digital world. I used to drop at music composers' offices and say that I write songs. Today, people have become smart and the process in the industry is better. Things are one call away, when I had started, information was less. That time it was difficult, faced a lot of rejections but if that wouldn't have happened, I wouldn't have been where I am.

