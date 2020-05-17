EXCLUSIVE: Hamari Bahu Silk actor Zaan Khan shares producers' REACTION when asked about due payments to cast

Zaan Khan, who played the lead role in Zee TV's Hamari Bahu Silk, opened up recent controversy about non-payment by the producers, their reaction when asked for it, and the team's future plan to attain justice in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

Hamari Bahu Silk, a show that went off-air last year, has been making headlines recently, but for all the bad reasons. The cast and crew of the Zee TV drama made a shocking revelation about not being paid for their work. Yes, the actors of the show came out in the open, to reveal the dark side of the glamorous world, and opened up about non-payment of dues, despite giving the producers more than 6 months' time to give them their hard-earned money. The news got grabbed umpteen attention when the show's cast threatened to commit suicide if they were not given their pending amounts, especially during these tough times, when the whole world is facing a financial crisis due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

We, at Pinkvilla, got in touch with the show's lead male actor Zaan Khan, to ask him about the issue, the producer's reply, and more. When asked about the response from they are receiving from the producers over their requests, the young actor said, 'Before the lockdown, they were all pushing the burden on each other. They were just procrastinating and just filling us with excuses. Now, Devyani is offering us 40% of the amount we own. She claims to be running in losses and is not capable to pay the entire amount. On the other hand, Jyoti Gupta is not even ready to pay 10% of the amount. He is carefree and is not afraid of any police complaint. He openly says, 'Do what you want to do, complain to CINTAA, lodge an FIR, or go to the media, I'm not afraid of anyone.'

Ask him why they did not take any legal action in the past, to which Zaan explains, 'They used to give us false hopes that they will be repaid in a month, and it went on and on. At first, we all kept our calm, but they started threatening us with 'Do whatever you can,' we understood their actual intentions. It is then that our patience broke and we started pressurizing them for giving us our hard-earned money.

Speaking of the channels support the artists, the actor said, 'The channel is suggesting we take them to the court and file a case against them. They are in our favour, the documentation work is not completed by our producers, so even they cannot help us right now.' That said, the actor revealed that his team is now going to knock the doors of the legal system to get justice. 'We have decided to take the legal route, we are just waiting for the lockdown to end to file a criminal suit against these fraudsters.'

Question him if he is getting any help and response from CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes' Association) he stated, 'We have been trying to reach every authority, and tagging CINTAA in our posts, but no one is coming out for help.'

But, the main question is, why do such big issues still remain like a dark secret of the entertianment world. Zaan feels, 'Though the truth has come out, there are still many who are keeping mum. There's a fear of losing jobs, not being approached for shows in the future, and more. But, I don't understand the harm in asking for the money that you deserve for your hard work. This issue of non-payment to actors and crew is always silenced in this industry but I'm glad that finally, people have opened up about the truth.'

Credits :Pinkvilla

