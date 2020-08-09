  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna has started shooting for the supernatural franchise Naagin 5?

From what we know, Surbhi was called in to begin work on Naagin 5, she experimented with her look for the show earlier this week. Read on.
49240 reads Mumbai Updated: August 9, 2020 01:50 pm
EXCLUSIVE: Has Surbhi Chandna begin shooting for Naagin 5?EXCLUSIVE: Has Surbhi Chandna begin shooting for Naagin 5?

Naagin 5 shooting has already begun. Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra, Dheeraj Dhoopar will be beginning the season by taking the audience to an age old love story, the time where all of this began. Hina plays the most powerful Naagin, the first one to be precise who is out there for revenge. Her reincarnated version will be played by Surbhi, who will be joined by Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. 

From what we know, Surbhi was called in to begin work on the show, she experimented with her look for the show earlier this week and has also begin shooting, while the rest of the cast members join in this week. The team is pretty excited with all the hype around the show. Mohit, Dheeraj and Hina are almost done shooting for their parts but gauging the response of the audience, their episodes might be extended a bit. Well, it is expected that Surbhi’s promo should be out by weekend. No official announcement on the same has been made so far.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erkrek (@ektarkapoor) on

Also Read: Naagin 5 Motion Poster: Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar & Mohit Malhotra's intriguing looks take internet by storm

Meanwhile, Naagin 5 will premiere tonight mid-episode as they air Naagin 4 finale and transit to Naagin 5 in the middle of the episode. The small teaser released yesterday has already created a stir on social media wherein Hina is seen dancing in all her glory with Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma and Adaa Khan. It will be interesting to see how is the new season received but it is already started trending big time on social media. 

Are you excited?

Credits :Pinkvilla

